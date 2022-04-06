Gov. Abbott: Texas will charter buses to deliver undocumented migrants to Washington

Gov. Abbott announced on Wednesday that Texas will be chartering buses to deliver undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C.

Abbott's announcement was made during a press conference addressing border security and the Biden Administration's elimination of Title 42.

The order that is being eliminated is a public health law that has limited asylum in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Abbott said starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting "enhanced safety inspections of vehicles" that cross over the border.

Additionally, the Texas Division of Emergency Management will be organizing charter buses to send migrants to D.C.

Abbott said this is in response to the Biden Administration allegedly "dumping" migrants in San Antonio.

"Let's just continue the ride to Washington D.C.," said Abbott on Wednesday.

This story was originally published by Khadeeja Umana of KXXV in Waco, Texas.