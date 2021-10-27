Google's most popular Halloween costume in 2021 is a witch

If you think you might show up to a party and someone might be wearing the same costume as you, Google has you covered.

The search engine has released this year's top Halloween costume search nationally through its FrightGeist list, and the most popular costume is a witch.

The Top 10 costumes nationally are:

1. Witch

2. Rabbit

3. Dinosaur

4. Spider-Man

5. Cruella de Vil

6. Fairy

7. Harley Quinn

8. Cowboy

9. Clown

10. Chucky

The list also includes costumes that are popular in cities across the country.

Some of the most notable costumes in cities around the nation include:

- Los Angeles: Cruella de Vil

- Chicago: Spider-Man

- Dallas: Fairy

- Charleston: Astronaut

- Washington D.C.: Spider-Man

Other honorable mentions include Squid Game at 23, Power Rangers at 37, and Pokemon and 50.