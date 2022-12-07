Google releases top trends of 2022

Wordle got a lot of people's attention this year. The online game, which is owned by The New York Times, was Google's most-searched word or phrase of 2022.

The game requires players to guess a five-letter word in six tries.

A lot of people were also interested in politics this year. "Elections results" was the second-most searched word or phrase on Google in 2022. Both parties saw successes in the midterms. Republicans won control of the House and Democrats gained a seat in the Senate.

Famous people who recently passed away rounded out the top five searches: Betty White, Queen Elizabeth and Bob Saget.

In addition to election results and Queen Elizabeth's passing, Ukraine, Hurricane Ian and Powerball were among the top news searches of 2022.

The top searches for athletes included Antonio Brown, Serena Williams and Joe Burrow.

"Encanto" was the most-searched movie for 2022. It beat out "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

COVID was a search term that did not trend as frequently as it did in 2020 or 2021. It only appeared once in all of Google's lists this year.