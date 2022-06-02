Good Samaritans rescue man trapped underneath vehicle in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Good Samaritans rescued a man trapped underneath a vehicle after a crash in South Carolina on Saturday.
Myrtle Beach police said a car ran into a man and woman riding a motorcycle.
A camera at the intersection, which police monitor, captured the incident.
The woman was knocked off of the bike.
The man, however, was trapped under the vehicle.
Suddenly a group of onlookers rushed to the car to help.
More than a dozen strangers physically moved the car as someone pulled the man to safety.
Police said the two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
WPDE and WMBF reported that police arrested the vehicle driver, 25-year-old Johnny Taylor.