Good dog! Westminster dog show gets set to pick a winner

Jennifer Peltz/AP
Otis, a bullmastiff, relaxes after competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jun 22, 2022
The top dog will soon get crowned at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The best in-show prize will be awarded Wednesday night at the most prestigious U.S. dog show. Westminster is often described as the Super Bowl of dog shows, and Winston the French bulldog aims to make it so for co-owner Morgan Fox, a defensive lineman who was just signed by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Winston faces Belle the English setter, River the German shepherd, Trumpet the bloodhound, Hollywood the Maltese, Striker the Samoyed, and one other finalist that will be chosen on Wednesday evening.

Belle, an English setter, competes in the sporting group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Belle won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Fox said he was “ecstatic” when Winston made the finals.

“He’s basically a superstar,” Fox said by phone Wednesday.

