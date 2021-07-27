Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 Atlanta-area spa killings

CANTON, Ga. — A man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses is pleading guilty, hoping for life without parole in the first four shooting deaths in Cherokee County, where a judge is hearing a prosecutor describe details of his crimes.

Robert Aaron Long still faces execution if convicted of murdering four people at two spas in Atlanta.

Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

A prosecutor said the 22-year-old defendant has signed a plea deal admitting to all of the charges in Cherokee County.