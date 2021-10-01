Watch
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday

Branden Camp/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, left, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter look at a birthday cake during Jimmy Carter's 90th birthday celebration held at Georgia Southwestern University, in Americus, Ga. Carter, the oldest former U.S. chief executive ever, will quietly mark his 97th birthday at home in southwest Georgia on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, an aide said. (AP Photo/Branden Camp, File)
Posted at 8:05 AM, Oct 01, 2021
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — The oldest former U.S. president ever, Jimmy Carter, plans to quietly mark his 97th birthday at home in Georgia on Friday.

Carter became the longest-living U.S. president in March of 2019 when he surpassed former President George H.W. Bush at 94 years, 172 days old.

Carter has been slowed by age in recent years and keeping a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic.

An aide says he doesn’t plan to have any public appearances on his birthday.

Instead, she says he will spend the day at home in Plains, Georgia.

Workers at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site recorded greetings for the former president, and members of the public can sign an online birthday card.

The former president survived a bout of cancer in 2015.

