Former AG Barr critical of Trump in new book

Bill Barr, who served as attorney general under former President Donald Trump, is slamming his former boss in a new book.

According to the New York Times, which obtained a copy of "One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General," Barr claims Trump's lies about a stolen election "led to the rioting on Capitol Hill."

Barr also reportedly encourages Republicans to back another Republican in 2024.

“Donald Trump has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed,” Barr writes, according to the New York Times.

Barr was not the attorney general on Jan. 6, 2021. He had stepped down days earlier— on Dec. 23.

In his resignation letter, he praised Trump despite not finding evidence of voter fraud.

In his book, Biden reportedly says, "The election was not ‘stolen,’" adding, “Trump lost it.”

Barr was considered one of Trump's staunchest supporters. He often clashed with Democrats who criticized him for his defense of the former president.

The book reportedly also looks at other scandals involving the former president, including the Mueller investigation and Trump's first impeachment.