Florida's Stoneman Douglas locked down just after somber anniversary

Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida went on lockdown for more than two hours on Wednesday, just a day after the community there gathered on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting there when a gunman killed 17 people.

The Broward County Sheriff's office said they were dealing with a threat at 5901 Pines Island Road in Parkland, Florida, which is the address for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Police said at around 1:51 p.m. ET sheriff's deputies received a report of a possible threat at the school. Authorities sent out a "Threat Management Unit" to investigate the scene and the school was placed on a "secure status" or on lockdown, as law enforcement investigated to ensure students and staff were safe.

Police called it a developing situation but as the Sun Sentinel reported, a statement noted “No immediate threat has been identified at this time, and students and staff are safe,” according to a sheriff's.

The lockdown was later lifted at around 3:30 p.m. ET.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz said, “The mental health impact this has on the students and parents can’t be explained in mere words,” the Sentinel reported.