Florida high school shooter's penalty trial set to begin

Amy Beth Bennett/AP
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during jury selection in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury. Opening statements are scheduled Monday, July 15, in Cruz's penalty trial. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jul 18, 2022
The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is about to begin.

Opening statements will be made and the first witnesses called Monday. Jurors will decide whether the 23-year-old Cruz will be executed or sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The prosecution is expected to emphasize the cruelty and merciless nature of the shootings. The defense will argue that the former Stoneman Douglas student suffered from mental and emotional problems his entire life and was abused.

The trial is expected to last four months.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the massacre in October 2021.

The attack was among the deadliest school shootings in US history.

