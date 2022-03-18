Florida bus driver hailed as a hero after gunman opens fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A bus driver is being called a hero for barreling into the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters parking lot after a gunman opened fire.

The shooting killed two passengers and wounded two others Thursday as the Broward County Transit bus was traveling down a busy road.

According to the NBC affiliate in Miami, the arrest report says the suspect fired more than 20 rounds from a semi-automatic handgun.

Police say when the driver heard gunshots, she forced her way into a turn lane and across the road into the police headquarters parking lot.

“The bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions I am sure saved lives," said interim Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez.

Officers rushed out and the 34-year-old suspected shooter surrendered.

Three people suffered minor injuries when the bus hit their vehicles.

Police said they are still investigating a motive for the shooting.