First Great White Shark newborn possibly captured on camera

For the first time ever, a newborn Great White Shark was possibly spotted out in the wild.

These images are from last summer off the coast of California.

Drone video shows what may be a very young Great White.

"We both said, albino, I think those were the words that came out of our mouth. And I fell out of my seat already because I was just like, well, seeing an albino white shark, that's pretty rare as it is," said Phillip Sternes, a graduate student at the University of California, Riverside.

Sternes was watching that video with photographer Carlos Guana.

They believe, and a new study claims, this was a baby White Shark.

The animal was estimated to be just under five feet long.

"We might have the youngest one that's only hours old or something like that. So it would be very exciting, and it would imply that this location is a birthing location," added Sternes.

The goal from researchers like Phil, is to use this possible sighting to expand the study of how White Sharks go through the process of giving birth.

"Now I think on a global aspect, maybe we need to look at, you know, white sharks as a whole and see if they're all doing the same strategy across the globe, giving birth near shore," said Sternes.

Phil hopes this observation strategy would expand protections of White Sharks, already federally and internatllionaly protected, to make sure its species thrives.