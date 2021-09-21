Fire briefly breaks out on roof of Superdome in New Orleans

A portion of the roof of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans briefly caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed that officials responded to a three-alarm fire at the stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

According to NOLA.com, workers at the stadium were power washing the roof in preparation for a fresh coat of paint when the fire broke out in the Superdome "gutter tub." Flames and black smoke briefly rose from the roof.

WDSU-TV in New Orleans reports that about 70 workers who were in the building at the time of the fire were evacuated. An all-clear was given at about 1:10 p.m. CT.

There are no reports of injuries.

The stadium, which was recently renamed the Caesars Superdome as part of an advertising agreement, is home to the NFL's New Orleans Saints and the annual Sugar Bowl.

The Saints have not yet played a game in the stadium in 2021. Their home opener was played in Jacksonville earlier this month due to the effects of Hurricane Ida.

Ida left the Superdome mostly unscathed. The Saints are scheduled to play in the stadium next on Oct. 3.