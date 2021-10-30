Feds say Michael Avenatti should head to prison in Nike case

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have asked a judge to order California lawyer Michael Avenatti to begin serving a 2 1/2-year prison term.

The request Friday comes a year after Avenatti was convicted of trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

Later Friday, Avenatti's lawyers responded by saying he should stay free until Feb. 28 due to a January criminal trial he faces and appeals work.

Avenatti became well known in 2018 representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump.

The judge who sentenced Avenatti in July will decide when he reports to prison.