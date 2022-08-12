Federal agents were after documents on nuclear weapons in search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, report said

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents were looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons when they executed a search warrant on Monday at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

As the Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources that the outlet said were familiar with the FBI's search, the documents were sought to keep the classified material from getting into the wrong hands. Officials were said to be "deeply concerned" that the classified documents could be used improperly and were believed to be stored at Trump's estate in Palm Beach.

The report didn't detail what exactly was contained in the documents or if they were connected to information on nuclear weapons in the United States or another country.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is working on getting the search warrant served against former President Trump unsealed to try and quash any potential conspiracy theories about the matter.

According to reports, the DOJ has until 3 p.m. ET on Friday to report to a judge on whether Trump would like to contest the unsealing of the warrant.