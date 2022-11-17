Fans angered as Morrissey ends Los Angeles concert after 30 minutes

A crowd attending a Morrissey concert at Los Angeles's Greek Theater on Saturday were audibly upset after the former Smith's lead singer abruptly left the stage with little explanation.

The singer ended the show just 30 minutes in before a bandmate came out onto the state and told the crowd, "Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time. Apologies.”

Fans posted on social media trying to figure out what had happened, with some guessing it had something to do with the cold temperatures.

On fan posted a video to Twitter writing, “So, Morrissey just walked off the stage @Greek_Theatre after 30 min. Apparently, he was too cold. Meanwhile, it’s in the 50s."

It wasn't immediately clear if that was the confirmed reason for the sudden departure.

In a video the crowd can be heard booing.

So, #Morrissey just walked off the stage at @Greek_Theatre after 30 min. Apparently he was too cold. Meanwhile, it’s in the 50s. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/65vneCQmSr — Aaron Moss (@copyrightlately) November 13, 2022

Later on Morrissey's Instagram account a message was posted that read, “Thank you for coming out last night, L.A. We love you and are grateful for your support.”

“Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly,” the message said, according to CNN. The message appears to have now expired or was taken down.

In one comment on Instagram, a fan claims the singer was an hour late, and left without saying "anything."

Morrissey will have more shows in California until Nov. 19. Then show dates in Salt Lake City on Nov. 22, Denver on Nov. 23 and Washington, D.C. on Nov. 28.