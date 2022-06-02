Family-run business donates 19 custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victim families

Victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas are being laid to rest nearly a week after the shooting left 19 children and two adults dead. Nineteen of those killed during the shooting will be buried in caskets made by an Edna, Texas-based company called SoulShine Industries, run by Trey Ganem.

Ganem told CNN that he was contacted by the Texas Funeral Directors Association to make custom caskets on the day of the shooting and said that he and his 25-year-old son have been working non-stop to get all of the caskets designed, assembled, ready and delivered to funeral homes.

According to Ganem, the caskets were purchased from a Georgia-based company that worked for 20 hours straight to get them produced. Then when they arrived in Texas he finished all 19, working three days straight over the holiday weekend after they arrived on Friday.

One of the 19 caskets will be for one of the teachers who died in the massacre, CBS News reported.

In a Facebook post showing the caskets arriving, SoulShine industries wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has stepped up to help us and to help the families of Uvalde!"

Images of the caskets were posted, showing them being moved by trucks and staff.

An Instagram post shows a custom casket by Ganem's company that was designed with a Superman logo, giving followers an idea of the work the company does.

Ganem was quoted by the Today Show as saying after he met each victim's family, he said he “knows every one of these little guys."

“I know what makes their Mommas spark, what their quirks were. It’s bittersweet.”

“They squeeze me so hard and say it’s perfect,” he said. “I hope this helps the healing process.”