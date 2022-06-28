Ex-Sporting KC player Vermillion had CTE, a 1st in MLS

BOSTON (AP) — Researchers have diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a Major League Soccer player for the first time.

The Boston University CTE Center says former Sporting Kansas City defender Scott Vermillion suffered from the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to repeated blows to the head.

Vermillion died of an accidental drug overdose in December 2020 at the age of 44.

CTE has been found in more than 100 former NFL players as well as semi-pro and high school soccer players, but this is the first case in an MLS player.

Vermillion played in four MLS seasons. He played for D.C. United, the Colorado Rapids and Sporting KC.