Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street' for 45 years, dies

Zach Hyman/AP
In this photo provided by Sesame Workshop, Emilio Delgado poses for a picture at Kaufman Astoria Studios while filming the 50th season of "Sesame Street," in October 2018. Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children's lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was 81. (Zach Hyman/Sesame Workshop via AP)
Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 10:38:44-05

Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years played fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” has died.

His wife, Carol Delgado, tells The Associated Press that Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma on Thursday at their home in New York. He was 81.

As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican-American, he got to play a rare non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such representation was rare.

The producers of the show encouraged him to use Spanish as he interacted with Big Bird, Oscar and Elmo.

Delgado began on the show in 1971, and remained until 2016.

The Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, paid tribute to Delgado.

"At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series," the organization said. "We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world."

