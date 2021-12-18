Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial heads to the jury

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes's fate now rests in the hands of a California jury as her fraud case was turned over to them Friday.

Holmes is on trial after she allegedly defrauded investors and patients by telling them she'd invented a blood-testing machine that could detect hundreds of diseases with by a prick of a finger.

According to the Associated Press, jury members had to listen to the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and look at more than 900 exhibits.

The 37-year-old is charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

If found guilty, she could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.