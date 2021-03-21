Menu

Donald Trump reportedly starting own social media network

Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Donald Trump
Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 20:34:56-04

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly starting his own social media network.

Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday that the former president would be launching his own network in the coming months.

The unnamed platform would "attract tens of millions" of new users and would "completely redefine the game," Miller said.

Miller added that Trump's been conducting "high-powered meetings" at Mar-a-Lago regarding the latest venture, CNN reported.

The news comes after Twitter and Facebook permanently suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

