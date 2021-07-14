Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh rattle recalled by Walgreens due to choking hazard

The Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh rattle sets are being recalled by Walgreens due to a choking hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, which announced the recall Wednesday, the feet of the rattle could detach, which poses a choking hazard to young children.

The recall affects about 54,000 rattle sets that were sold from September 2019 through January 2020 nationwide.

According to the USCPSC, the set includes three rattles and is marked for ages three months and up.

The agency said if you own the rattle set, they recommend you "immediately take the recalled rattle away from young children and contact Walgreens for a full refund."

Thus far, Walgreens has received eight reports of the feet detaching.

The agency said no injuries had been reported.