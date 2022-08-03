Demi Lovato opens up about using she/her pronouns again

Demi Lovato revealed she is adopting she/her pronouns again.

Last year, the pop star came out as nonbinary and began using they/them pronouns.

"I didn't necessarily feel like a woman, I didn't feel like a man, I just felt like a human," the pop star said on the "Spout" podcast.

Lovato said she decided to resume using she/her pronouns because she's been feeling more feminine recently.

In the past, Lovato has shown compassion for people who have got her pronouns incorrect. She says it's a learning process for everyone.

"What I think is important, is like, nobody is perfect, everyone messes up pronouns at some point and especially when everyone is learning," Lovato said. "It's just all about respect."

Lovato's Instagram page shows that she uses she/her and they/them pronouns.