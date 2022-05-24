Delaware governor vetoes marijuana legalization bill

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has vetoed a bill to legalize possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use.

Tuesday's veto came after Carney's repeated concerns in recent years about legalizing recreational pot.

Those concerns did not dissuade fellow Democrats from pushing the legislation through the General Assembly.

Carney said he supports the medical marijuana industry and agrees that decriminalization was appropriate. However, he has long been an opponent of legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

"I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people," Carney said. "Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved."

The bill's sponsor said he was disappointed by Carney's decision and would look into what options are available to get recreational marijuana legalized in Delaware.