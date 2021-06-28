Watch
Death toll from Surfside condo collapse up to 10, 151 people still missing

Lynne Sladky/AP
Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jun 28, 2021
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that the death toll from a collapse condominium tower had risen to 10 after first responders pulled an additional body from the rubble.

She added that 151 people remain unaccounted for following the Thursday morning collapse.

Levine Cava added that first responders are still focused on search and rescue efforts.

"We are exploring all possible avenues (first responders) identify," Levine Cava said. "Search and rescue operations continue."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

