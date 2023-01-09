Damar Hamlin selling 'Did We Win?' t-shirts with proceeds to benefit medical personnel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is returning the love as he recovers from cardiac arrest.

He tweeted out a link to "Did We Win?" t-shirts on Sunday. Doctors said "Did we win?" was the first thing he asked when he woke up after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.

Hamlin stated that all proceeds will support first responders and the University of Cincinnati trauma center, where he's been treated.

The t-shirts cost $33.

Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery. Doctors say his neurological function is intact. He was able to cheer on his team from his hospital bed on Sunday.

The Bills also warmed up in shirts honoring Hamlin and ran out with flags bearing his name.

Buffalo beat the New England Patriots on Sunday to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. They will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

This story was originally reported by Taylor Epps on wkbw.com.