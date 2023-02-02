Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Dallas Zoo offers $25K for information about who's tampering with animal enclosures

Dallas Zoo Missing Animals
AP
This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows an emperor tamarins that lives at the zoo. Two monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, police said, the latest in a string of odd incidents at the attraction being investigated. The emperor tamarins in this photo is not one of the two monkeys involved in the incident. (Dallas Zoo via AP)
Dallas Zoo Missing Animals
Posted at 12:23 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 12:23:30-05

The Dallas Zoo announced it is offering a $25,000 reward to find out who is tampering with animal exhibits.

Two monkeys were taken from the zoo this week. An investigation reportedly revealed that their enclosure was cut. Dallas police recovered the monkeys a day after their disappearance at a nearby abandoned home.

The police department released a picture of a man who they wanted to speak to in regard to the monkeys' disappearance. The man is seen in a blue hoodie, eating tortilla chips.

The missing monkeys were the latest in a string of odd events at the zoo. The zoo reports that other enclosures have been cut recently.

A leopard escaped from its cage in January. It was found hours later on zoo grounds.

The zoo is also investigating the death of an endangered vulture. Officials called the death suspicious.

The zoo has remained closed this week, but not due to the animal enclosures. It cited icy conditions for the closures. It hopes to reopen on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.