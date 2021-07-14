Cuba, Haiti stir fresh political pressures for US president

The problems of two tiny Caribbean states, Cuba and Haiti, have vexed U.S. presidents for decades.

Now, Haiti and Cuba are posing a growing challenge for President Joe Biden that could have political ramifications.

Biden is facing pressure from Republican lawmakers for his administration to step up support of Cuban demonstrators.

Meanwhile, Biden's aides have taken a cautious approach to Haitian requests for the U.S. to intercede in a roiling political crisis after the assassination of its president.

Biden's actions could have political consequences in Florida because of its many residents with ties to Cuba and Haiti.

