Costco places purchasing limits on various items, including toilet paper

Costco reinstated limits on products, including toilet paper.

While the COVID-19 delta variant is partly to blame, Costco's CFO said there are other factors that led to the decision to limit how many items customers can purchase.

"The factors pressuring supply chains and inflation include port delays, container shortages, Covid disruptions, shortages on various components, raw materials and ingredients, labor cost pressures and truck and driver shortages," CNN reports Costco CFO Richard Galanti said during a call with investors Thursday.

In addition to toilet paper, CNBC says Costco is placing limits on paper towels, cleaning supplies and bottled water.

Galanti reportedly said Costco is taking measures to prevent shortages, including ordering earlier. CNBC says Galanti told investors that the company has also chartered three in an effort to transport more supplies from Asia.