Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pfizer seeks FDA approval to give COVID-19 vaccine to people as young as 12

items.[0].image.alt
Nathan Sharkey
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer vaccine.JPG
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 13:44:41-04

Pfizer/BioNTech has officially filed with the Food and Drug Administration seeking to expand their emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 years old.

When the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use by the FDA in December, it was for those aged 16 and older. Since then, the company has conducted studies on the vaccine's efficacy in younger teens.

In March, they published data showing their COVID-19 two-shot vaccine was safe and produced a robust antibody response in trial participants aged 12 to 15.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.