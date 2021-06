Moderna says it has filed a request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 to 18.

Should the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA grant the request for emergency use authorization, it would make Moderna's vaccine the second COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in adolescents.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for kids as young as 12 in May.

