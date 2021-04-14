Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

EU to negotiate vaccine contract extension with Pfizer for an additional 1.8B doses through 2023

items.[0].image.alt
(Darren McQuade/ PIX11)
A file photo of a person walking in front of a Pfizer logo is pictured.
filephoto pfizer vaccine
Posted at 8:29 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 08:29:16-04

BRUSSELS — The head of the European Union's executive arm has announced plans for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the EU will start negotiating to buy 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through 2023.

The announcement came the same day that Denmark announced it will not resume the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, after reports that a handful of people who received it suffered rare and severe blood clots.

Pfizer has been a mainstay of the EU’s vaccination drive so far.

Von der Leyen expressed full confidence in the technology used for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.