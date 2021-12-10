Colorado Springs house dubbed 'little slice of hell' makes its renovated debut, listing for $875,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KMGH) — Fresh coats of paint cover the vulgarities once sprayed on every wall of the home dubbed as a "little slice of hell" over the summer.

New carpets replace the once-soiled and scratched floors where cats roamed free for months. And, of course, the rancid, unplugged meat freezer in the basement has been removed.

The house at 4525 Churchill Ct. in Colorado Springs is free of the odor that the previous listing agent called "heavy, cloying, rotten."

The previous owner listed the house for $590,000 in an online posting that held nothing back.

"If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven, then look no further," the listing by agent Mimi Foster read.

Home investors Donny and Laura Coram say they have completed the transformation. After stripping it down and rebuilding, they believe the nightmare house is free of its spiritual and aesthetic demons. Just six months after they bought the house, they are putting it back on the market, this time for $875,000.

"A lot of people would run scared when they saw the condition of this property," Donny Coram said. "We just kind of took the palette, which was the house and made it someplace somebody would want to live in."

The couple have made the hot Colorado Springs market into a business opportunity. They have flipped 47 homes this year. This house of horrors is not even the worst one.

"We've done worse," Laura Coram said. "That's why it didn't really scare us."

The Corams have picked a good place to flip homes. The average home sale in Colorado Springs is $510,180, which is up 18% year over year. The average house spent only 12 days on the market in 2021.

This story was originally reported by Sloan Dickey on thedenverchannel.com.