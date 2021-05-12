Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Colonial Pipeline restarts after cybersecurity hack, supply chain will take a few days to normalize

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Colonial Pipeline
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 17:52:10-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) -- Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. ET.

Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.

Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal, the company said in a statement.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also said in a tweet that the pipeline would restart its operations.

This story originally reported on WTXL.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates