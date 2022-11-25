Coast Guard rescues passenger who fell overboard on cruise

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a passenger who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship.

According to CNN, the man's family reported him missing on Thanksgiving. They had last seen him the night before, the network reported.

The search zone reportedly extended 200 miles in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard said a crew on another vessel alerted them to something in the water. It was the man, who officials said was responsive.

A helicopter from the Coast Guard was able to pull him up to safety.

"It really just shows the will to live is something that you need to account for in every search and rescue case," said Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross.

It's estimated that the man may have been in the water for up to 15 hours.

The cruise was cleared to continue on his voyage to Cozumel, Mexico.