CNN probe complete, yet mysteries on Cuomo, Zucker remain

CNN's parent company says its investigation into circumstances surrounding the firing of anchor Chris Cuomo and ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker is complete.

There are still unanswered questions regarding the case, and WarnerMedia said it would not be releasing details about what was found by the law firm hired to look into it. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told CNN employees about violations of news standards by the ousted employees, but it was not made clear what they were.

The case has caused turmoil at the news organization at a time it is about to undergo a change of corporate management.

Kilar said the investigation led them to interviews with more than 40 individuals and had them reviewing more than 100,000 emails and texts. He said they were able to find "violations of company policies, including CNN’s news standards and practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust and Chris Cuomo.”

Kilar said the news was "troubling, disappointing and, frankly, painful to read.”