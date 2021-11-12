Watch
Chicken products sold at Trader Joe's recalled

Brynn Anderson/AP
People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 8:16 PM, Nov 11, 2021
Innovative Solutions, Inc. announced it's recalling 97,887 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products that may contain extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone.

The products, which were produced from Aug. 16 to Sept. 29, include "Trade Joe's Chile Lime Chicken Burgers" and "Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders."

"The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints reporting findings of bone in the chicken burger product," the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

There are no reports of adverse reactions or injury due to the bones, the USDA said.

People are encouraged to throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

