Chelsea Clinton runs New York City Marathon

Seth Wenig/AP
After completing the New York City marathon, Chelsea Clinton, second from right, poses for for a picture with her parents Hillary Clinton, right, Bill Clinton, second from left, and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, at the finish line in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 6:45 PM, Nov 08, 2021
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton ran the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

She completed the 26.2 miles in just under 4 hours, according to runnersworld.com.

Chelsea tweeted that one of her favorite moments of the marathon was spotting her husband and children on the sidelines.

"Grateful to my wonderful cheer squad for their love yesterday and always," she said.

Chelsea called the accomplishment a "lifelong goal."

Former President Bill Clinton, who was recently released from the hospital, and Hillary Clinton were on hand to congratulate their daughter.

Chelsea shared a picture of her embracing her mother. She said her mom is always "cheering me on."

