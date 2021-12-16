Watch
CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia, on March 26, 2021. A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, to determine if any restrictions are needed to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Virus Outbreak-J&J Vaccine
Posted at 4:02 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 16:09:56-05

Vaccine advisers for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are recommending that most Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Thursday’s recommendation came after a review of new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J’s shot.

According to CNN, the CDC has reported 54 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in the U.S. since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine became available. Nine people have reportedly died— seven women and two men.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t have the same risk, health officials say. They are also widely available.

Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction — about 16 million — got the J&J vaccine.

The CDC still must decide whether to accept the unusual recommendation.

The U.S. paused the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year due to concerns over blood clots. However, the pause was lifted after health officials determined the "potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks."

The Food and Drug Administration and CDC said they would continue to investigate the risk of blood clots linked to the vaccine.

