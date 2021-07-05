Building company uses shipping containers as alternative to housing material

The lumber shortage and price increases on other building materials have forced many builders to think outside the box when it comes to living conditions.

A company in Minnesota has created a home using shipping containers.

The three-bedroom, 2-bath house is constructed of five shipping containers.

The unique design includes a balcony made from the containers' doors.

It may be the first of its kind in Minneapolis, but a local realtor says it won't be the last.

Builders are hoping to sell the home in the low-to-mid $200,000 range, making it more affordable than other options.

The Minnesota Housing Program helps contractors build affordable homes like the one from shipping containers.