Britney Spears talks about life after conservatorship

Britney Spears released a video Tuesday night and spoke about her life post-conservatorship.

The pop star was under a conservatorship for 13 years.

"It's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in," Spears said in the video, which was posted on social media.

Britney's father, Jamie Spears, was granted conservatorship in 2008 after his daughter was hospitalized with reported mental health issues. A judge terminated the conservatorship on Friday.

In the caption of the video, Britney called the experience "demoralizing and degrading."

She said her family should be in jail for the "bad things" they did to her. The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer didn't reveal specifics but hinted that she may give an interview to Oprah.

Moving forward, Britney said she's happy to have her freedom back.

"I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman," she said.

Britney also thanked the activists in the grassroots #FreeBritney movement, which she says helped raise awareness about her situation.

In a post earlier in the day, Britney wrote that she was thinking of having another baby. Britney currently has two children.