British queen holds virtual audiences after COVID symptoms

Victoria Jones/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 1, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 11:43:12-05

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has held two virtual audiences after more than a week of suffering cold-like symptoms from COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old British monarch held virtual sessions with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra on Tuesday.

The queen canceled several sessions last week, so the ones held Tuesday suggest she is recovering.

The palace's Feb. 20 announcement that Elizabeth had tested positive test for the coronavirus virus prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum.

The Palace said the queen had received three COVID-19 vaccine shots.

British officials were worried due to the queen's age, COVID-19 diagnosis, and a recent health scare.

Prince Charles and her daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also contracted COVID-19 earlier this month but are on the mend.

The queen is the country's longest-reigning monarch and has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her 70 years on the throne.

Her eldest son is heir to the British throne.

And for the first time, the queen said publicly earlier this month that it was her "sincere wish" that upon her death, Camilla takes the title of "Queen Consort."

