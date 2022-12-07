Border Patrol agent dies in ATV crash

A Border Patrol agent died on patrol after crashing their all-terrain vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The agent was reportedly tracking a group of people who illegally crossed the border when he crashed near Mission, Texas. Officials stated that the agent was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time," said Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

The identity of the agent has not been released.

The U.S.-Mexico border has seen an influx of migrants this year.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a record 2.3 million migrant encounters in the 2022 fiscal year. That's up from 1.7 million the year before.