Bills safety Damar Hamlin taken off field in ambulance during Monday Night Football

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 21:23:24-05

A Bills player was taken off the field in an ambulance during their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Safety Damar Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of the game. Hamlin stood up after the hit, but then immediately fell to the ground.

Buffalo's medical staff immediately began providing aid as an ambulance drove onto the field. Broadcasters reported that medics were doing CPR.

Players from both teams huddled around the medical staff, some kneeling and some holding hands. The team posted on social, "Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland," and the Bengals responded with praying hands.

Hamlin was down on the field for at least 10 minutes. He was placed inside the ambulance and taken out of Paycor Stadium.

This story was originally published by WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio.

