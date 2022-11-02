Watch Now
Bike-powered hearse makes its debut in Paris

Posted at 12:22 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 12:33:16-04

A hearse unlike any other can be found along the streets of Paris.

Funeral home operator now has the first "corbicyclette" in the country.

It's a hearse that is powered by an electric bike. It's meant to be more sustainable and better for the environment.

Family and friends of the deceased are encouraged to walk behind the hearse for a slow and intimate ceremony.

"For me, it is very important to accompany the families by giving them meaning in the ceremony, but also by giving them beauty. Because beauty is what will also bring comfort," the funeral operator told Euro News.

The publication reports that there are similar hearses in the U.S. and Denmark.

