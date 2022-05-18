Biden warns of 'another tough hurricane season' this year as federal officials prepare

Federal officials are bracing for another difficult hurricane season. President Joe Biden on Wednesday received a briefing about what Americans can expect this year. He told reporters: "We know hurricanes are coming our way. They grow more extreme every season."

Before his remarks, Biden toured a hangar at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to view aircraft used to track and respond to hurricanes. One of the planes is used to fly through and above the storms, capturing data that allows meteorologists to produce more accurate forecasts. Last year had the third-most-active hurricane season on record, including Hurricane Ida, which killed 55 people and caused $75 billion in damage.

“The threat is here. It is not getting any better,” Biden said. “The question is can it get worse. We can stop it from getting worse.”