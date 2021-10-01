Biden vows to 'get it done' as talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to Capitol Hill Friday and pledged to ‘get it done’ as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government overhaul and salvage a related public works bill.

Biden huddled privately with both progressive and moderate Democrats.

The meeting came after days of frantic negotiations with no deal.

The House has delayed a vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed in the Senate. Progressive Democrats want reassurances from moderate senators, most notably Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Manchin said he wants the social safety net bill scaled back to $1.5 trillion.

It's unclear when the House will vote on the infrastructure bill. However, Democrats have publicly said they are confident both bills will eventually pass.