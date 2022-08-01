Watch Now
Biden to speak on operation against al-Qaida in Afghanistan

FILE - The White House is seen Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 17:39:57-04

WASHINGTON (AP)  — President Joe Biden is set to address the nation Monday following what the White House says was a "successful" counterterrorism operation on an al-Qaida target in Afghanistan over the weekend.

The White House says there were no civilian casualties.

Biden plans to speak from the balcony of the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

Biden will speak at 7:30 p.m. ET, the White House said.

