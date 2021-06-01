Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

President Joe Biden is set to mark the 100th anniversary of a massacre that wiped out a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Biden will grieve Tuesday for the more than 300 Black people killed at the hands of a white mob a century ago.

The visit comes amid an ongoing national reckoning on racial justice.

Biden will be the first president to participate in remembrances of the destruction of what was known as “Black Wall Street.”

On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to the ground Tulsa's Greenwood district.

Biden will announce measures to help narrow the wealth gap between Blacks and whites.

