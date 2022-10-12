Biden heading West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

President Joe Biden is making his way out West this week as he plans to make stops in Colorado, California, and Oregon.

According to a White House itinerary, Biden's first visit will be near Vail, Colorado, where he is to designate Camp Hale, his administration's first national monument.

He will then head to California, where he will speak at an event in Los Angeles to talk about infrastructure investments. Then he'll jet over to Orange County to “deliver remarks on lowering costs for California families," the Associated Press reported.

The President's trip to Los Angeles comes on the heels of Council President Nury Martinez resigning Monday after she was heard making racist comments in a leaked recording, the Associated Press reported.

Lastly, Biden is slated to be in Oregon on Friday, where he will hold a grassroots volunteer event with Oregon Democrats.

On Saturday, the President will make his way to Portland for two events. The first will be a reception for Tina Kotek. Then he'll deliver a speech on how he plans to before speaking on lowering American families' costs.

This marks the second time Biden has visited Oregon in the last six months.